Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York-based agri-tech firm specialises in pollination monitoring, using its specially designed listening devices to track pollinator numbers such as bees.

The new pilot-study project, launched in April at Dole’s Charlton site in Langley, Kent, is aiming to address how advanced growing materials influence pollinator activity and, ultimately, fruit production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Drew Reynolds, technical & sustainability director at Dole, said: “This project is not just about testing a new material, it’s about understanding the broader ecological and commercial impacts of farming innovations, especially in the fruit industry.

AgriSound has announced a new collaborative pilot-study, in partnership with fruit producer Dole.

“By partnering with AgriSound for this pilot study, we can see the real-time influence of our decision-making when it comes to our standard practices and determine exactly how we can better protect the local ecosystems and pollinators.”

The study will specifically investigate the impact of IYRIS’s SecondSky thermal reduction polytunnel covers on tunnel microclimates and bumblebee activity, comparing them to industry-standard materials.

AgriSound’s Polly sensors will provide real-time pollinator activity data throughout the trial, allowing researchers to quantify the impact on pollination and its direct correlation to fruit yield and quality.

AgriSound said the project marks a “significant leap forward” in data-driven agricultural research.