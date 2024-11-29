Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The private multistorey car park, which will be located to the north of Great Wilson Street, will serve the occupants of Aire Park’s commercial district, offering 433 spaces, all with electric vehicle charging capability.

The car park will also provide a secure cycle hub at its ground floor with 516 spaces, bike wash and service stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Schofield head of development North, said: “We’re really proud to be bringing one of Europe’s largest EV car parks to Leeds and our plans for this car park are in keeping with the ethos we’re applying throughout the development of Aire Park.

The new car park in the Leeds Aire Park development.

“We want to make sustainable and environmental choices an easy option for the future users of the development, from the convenience of charging their car in any parking space to having a bicycle service station on hand for quick fixes if required.

“This is the level of detail and attention we’ll be bringing throughout the creation of Aire Park as we build a brand new community in the Leeds South Bank with wellbeing and sustainability at its heart.”

Once complete, the Aire Park development will span 24 acres of the city’s South Bank, delivering an eight-acre public park featuring 700 new trees, over 1 million sq ft of commercial space and 1,400 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carpark is to be built on land originally used as warehousing for the Tetley brewery.