Aire Park: Latest phase of major Leeds centre redevelopment launched with gardens and woodland belt

Aire Park, the new 24-acre mixed use development in Leeds, has now opened the next phase of its city park, bringing 6,200 metre squared of green space to the city’s South Bank.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

Connecting the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, the new park area marks the largest segment of the park to open so far, as the city prepares for what will be 8-acres of public space and the biggest new public park in the UK when it completes.

Stephen Lindley, managing director of Vastint UK, the firm behind the scheme, said: “Bringing this beautiful new green space to the South Bank for the public to enjoy is a real milestone in the creation of Aire Park. Having recently topped out our latest in a series of commercial buildings and having welcomed our first commercial tenants, Aire Park is truly taking shape and placing itself firmly on the map of Leeds.”

The latest phase has seen the delivery of a multi-purpose area for playing, exercising and relaxing. The space features large open lawns across the park and intimate flowering gardens, aswell as play mounds and a new woodland belt.

