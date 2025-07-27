Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connecting the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, the new park area marks the largest segment of the park to open so far, as the city prepares for what will be 8-acres of public space and the biggest new public park in the UK when it completes.

Stephen Lindley, managing director of Vastint UK, the firm behind the scheme, said: “Bringing this beautiful new green space to the South Bank for the public to enjoy is a real milestone in the creation of Aire Park. Having recently topped out our latest in a series of commercial buildings and having welcomed our first commercial tenants, Aire Park is truly taking shape and placing itself firmly on the map of Leeds.”

