Airea: Yorkshire-based flooring firm raises £4.2m from property disposal

Located in Bury, Airea acquired the property as part of an acquisition it made a number of years ago.

The firm said it had now exchanged contracts to dispose of the property, which generated a rental income of £345,000 during the year ending 31 December 2024.

A statement from Airea added: “The proceeds from the disposal will be applied to the repayment of all bank debt, thereby strengthening the group's cash position considerably.

Médéric Payne, chief executive officer and Conleth Campbell, chief financial officer of AIREA. Photo: Mark Bickerdie

“This will in turn provide the group with additional financial flexibility during a period of significant investment ahead of the expected future growth of the group.”

Speaking on the plan for the disposal earlier this week, prior to the announcement of the completion, Conleth Campbell, chief financial officer at Airea, said: “While [the property] brings a nice return, divesting will allow us to pair down all our existing bank debt and provides us with additional cash on the balance sheet to invest in other areas.”

It comes as Airea is set to later this year complete work on revitalising its Ossett-based manufacturing facility. The move will see Airea deploy Artificial Intelligence imagery and inspection technology at the site, as part of a string of improvements which have cost the firm around £0.8m.