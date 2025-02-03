Almost 20 jobs to be created as Yorkshire-based vet group set to open three practices

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Family Vets, which is headquartered in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, launched in the UK in 2021 and already has seven practices located in Reading, Dudley, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan and Leeds.

The group has announced that it is now preparing to open new practices during 2025 in Stoke, Sheffield and Darlington, as well as securing sites in Newcastle and Halesowen, which will open in 2026.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “In less than four years we’ve opened seven extremely successful practices and quickly established a reputation for being a great place to work.

Kristie Faulkner and Tim Harrison. Photo: Simon Dewhurst.

"We’ve built a team where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated environment.”

The group said that a minimum of six new roles will initially be created at each practice, including clinic directors, veterinary surgeons, registered veterinary nurses and client care coordinators.

It added that at least £350,000 will be invested in each of the new practices, which it said will all be in “modern spacious buildings with state-of-the-art facilities”.

Ms Faulkner added: “We take pride in creating very modern and well-equipped surgeries that are designed around the pets we treat, and we push the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to pet care.

"In addition, all our team members are also trained, or currently in training for, the Fear Free Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, which means every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets is as positive as possible.

“Crucially, we also offer pet owners far more affordable pet care than the large corporate chains and our total wellness plan is one of the best value offerings on the market.

"When this is combined with our exceptional team and pioneering practices, it’s not unusual for us to have hundreds of pet owners registering with us in new locations before we even open.

“We’re now looking forward to embarking on our next phase of growth.”

Harrison Family Vets was founded by Mr Faulkner and managing director, Tim Harrison.

Mr Harrison previously spearheaded the growth of his family business, White Cross Vets.