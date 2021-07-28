Almost 200 Yorkshire homes hit by power cut following ‘reports of an explosion’

Police and firefighters responding to reports of an explosion in Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, on Wednesday afternoon

Police officers and firefighters were called to a manhole in Crown Street, Hebden Bridge at around 3pm today to deal with reports of an explosion, but found it was an issue with an electricity cable.

Northern Powergrid said around 190 homes are without electricity but engineers are "working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible".

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 3pm today, emergency services were called to reports of an explosion on Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

“It has since been confirmed as an electrical fault and power to some of the town centre will be out for approximately four or five hours while the affected cable is repaired.