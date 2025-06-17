Almost a third of businesses in Yorkshire and Humber planning to cut staff, report claims

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research found that 31 per cent of business owners in the region planned to reduce their headcount as a direct result of NIC changes announced in the October 2024 Budget. This figure was similar to the national average of 33 per cent.

S&W surveyed 500 business owners with turnovers of £5m and upwards nationwide, with 52 business owners surveyed in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Bulmer, regional managing partner at S&W, said: “We are seeing businesses in the region continue to thrive, but our new research shows that increased costs from the rise in employer NI contributions and other factors are proving a real challenge for many.

Almost a third of businessesin Yorkshire and the Humber are planning to make cuts to staff, new research has suggested. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“Given that entrepreneurial businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, it is worrying to see that some business owners are planning to cut jobs. Business owners need the confidence to hire more staff and continue to invest in the region. “

The research also found that employers in the region have been much slower to move ahead with reductions than those elsewhere.

Only six percent said they had already made cuts, compared with 20 per cent UK-wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From April 2025, employers faced the rise in employers’ NIC from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent, while the earnings lower threshold above which employers must pay NIC was reduced from £9,100 to £5,000.

Aside from NIC changes, S&W’s research found significant numbers of owners in Yorkshire and the Humber saying their businesses had been impacted by a range of other external events in the last six months

In a period which covered the start of Donald Trump’s second presidency, tariff announcements and ongoing international conflicts,46 per cent said they had been impacted by global political uncertainty.

Rising costs, from both staff and raw materials and goods also impacted business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses in the region also see a wide array of potential challenges ahead.