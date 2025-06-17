Almost a third of businesses in Yorkshire and Humber planning to cut staff, report claims

Almost a third of business owners in Yorkshire and the Humber are planning to make cuts to staff numbers in response to increased employer National Insurance Contributions (NIC), new research from professional services group S&W has suggested.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:45 BST

The research found that 31 per cent of business owners in the region planned to reduce their headcount as a direct result of NIC changes announced in the October 2024 Budget. This figure was similar to the national average of 33 per cent.

S&W surveyed 500 business owners with turnovers of £5m and upwards nationwide, with 52 business owners surveyed in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Donna Bulmer, regional managing partner at S&W, said: “We are seeing businesses in the region continue to thrive, but our new research shows that increased costs from the rise in employer NI contributions and other factors are proving a real challenge for many.

Almost a third of businessesin Yorkshire and the Humber are planning to make cuts to staff, new research has suggested. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.placeholder image
Almost a third of businessesin Yorkshire and the Humber are planning to make cuts to staff, new research has suggested. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“Given that entrepreneurial businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, it is worrying to see that some business owners are planning to cut jobs. Business owners need the confidence to hire more staff and continue to invest in the region. “

The research also found that employers in the region have been much slower to move ahead with reductions than those elsewhere.

Only six percent said they had already made cuts, compared with 20 per cent UK-wide.

From April 2025, employers faced the rise in employers’ NIC from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent, while the earnings lower threshold above which employers must pay NIC was reduced from £9,100 to £5,000.

Aside from NIC changes, S&W’s research found significant numbers of owners in Yorkshire and the Humber saying their businesses had been impacted by a range of other external events in the last six months

In a period which covered the start of Donald Trump’s second presidency, tariff announcements and ongoing international conflicts,46 per cent said they had been impacted by global political uncertainty.

Rising costs, from both staff and raw materials and goods also impacted business.

Businesses in the region also see a wide array of potential challenges ahead.

When asked what three factors had the potential to most negatively impact their business, 29 per cent raised artificial intelligence, while 27 per cent raised both increased competition and reduced customer demand.

