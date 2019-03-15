Ancient walls act as canvas for light show at Ripon Cathedral

A spectacular light and sound show is promised this evening at Ripon Cathedral.

Entitled Son et Lumiere, it is the latest in a series of events at the ancient place of worship to celebrate 50 years since man landed on the Moon.

Projections of the solar system will fill the building’s ancient interior as the atmosphere is further transformed by accompanying soundscapes, readings, a rendition of Holst’s The Planets on the cathedral’s Lewis organ and live choral pieces sung by the cathedral’s lay clerks.

The Rev Caitlin Carmichael-Davies, curate at Ripon Cathedral, said: “Medieval church builders knew exactly how to use light and space to create buildings which continue to inspire today.

“The cathedral’s nave is one of the widest in the country and provides wonderful acoustics and a stunning backdrop for the experience.

“We’ll be bringing 21st century technology, intermingled with timeless readings and music, to show the building to its best advantage and create a unique spectacle within these ancient walls. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Tickets for tonight’s event are available from the cathedral shop priced £10. Proceeds go to Ripon Cathedral’s Choir Tour Fund. A bar opens at 7pm follows by the light show at 7.30pm.

As part of its Moon landings celebrations, the cathedral hosted a planetarium last month for North Yorkshire’s Dark Skies Festival. It featured a digital walk-through of the International Space Station with Tim Peake.