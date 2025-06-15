Animalcare Group: Yorkshire firm buys stake in Australian company

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York firm said that the move would help to aid its strategy for geographical expansion, growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific veterinary market.

The announcement comes after January saw Animalcare Group acquire Randlab, an Australia-based equine health specialist.

Jenny Winter, chief executive officer of Animalcare Group, said: "This strategic investment expands the group's geographic footprint in the large and growing Companion Animal health market.

“The Australian market presents a significant opportunity, and this partnership allows us to participate in that growth with a trusted and capable team already on the ground. We look forward to supporting the business as it transitions into full-scale commercial operations and begins to maximise its potential."

Shares in Animalcare Group fell around twopercent on Friday following the announcement.

InVetro said it will utilise the new funding to “accelerate investment” in scaling its commercial footprint.The firm said it would expand its product portfolio and develop its new product pipeline, with an agreed pathway to increased ownership by Animalcare over time.

Animalcare Group said its longer-term ambition is to build an overall Companion Animal business in the region with revenues of around £10m.

Corinne Mawson and Zoe Chrysopoulos, directors and founders of InVetro, said in a joint statement: "At InVetro, our mission is to drive innovation in veterinary care and bring next level solutions to clinics across Australia.

“Our partnership with Animalcare will provide the opportunity to accelerate our portfolio and expand our market penetration.”

In April, Animalcare Group announced that its revenue from continuing operations had lifted 4.9 per cent to £74.2m for the year ending December 31 2024, with sales growth delivered across all three of the firm’s product categories

The came alongside reported profit before tax of £5.8m, up from £3.3m in 2023.

Ms Winter said in a statement issued alongside the results: "This has been a solid year of delivery for Animalcare, characterised by a positive organic trading performance and culminating in the exciting acquisition of Randlab post year end, providing a transformational boost to the execution of our long-term growth strategy.