Following chartered accountant Bill Dick's death aged 94 nearly two years ago, his widow, Anne, son Andrew and daughters Laura and Jan have been kept busy sorting and cataloguing the vast 4,000-piece haul at the family home in South Shields with the help of Bargain Hunt presenter Caroline Hawley, who has run Hawleys Auctioneers with husband John in Beverley since 2001.

First part of the collection has already gone under the hammer at Hawleys, fetching more than £20,000 at Beverley Racecourse. It included a group of three early 19th century Spode jugs, circa 1815, which sold for £2,930, against an estimate of £400-£600. Second part of the huge batch is offered at a two-day Hawleys sale on Saturday and Sunday February 15 and 16, also at the racecourse, with the third and final part to be held later in the year.

Anne Dick, who lived with Spode on every shelf and nook and cranny as her husband continued his personal quest to find an example of every Spode pattern ever made, says: "I liked going to auctions with him. I remember often our holidays would have some connection with pottery - the buildings and the factories where it was made. He was just fascinated by it all and by the history and the times in which it was created. Somewhere, I still have that first piece of Spode he bought in the 1970s for £12 - a pretty blue and white serving dish, which we used to put our toothpaste and toothbrushes on!"

THREE OF A KIND: Early 19th century Spode jugs, which fetched a surprise £2,930, and late Georgian loving cup (£465), both at Hawleys

Bill specialised in early 19th century blue and white but also loved decorative ware and unique shapes and patterns, the older and rarer the better. His son, Andrew, says: "It was a magnificent obsession. He travelled the country searching out rare pieces, bringing everything he bought back home in carrier bags. His study was rammed floor to ceiling with Spode jugs, vases, plates and bowls. It was lucky he and mum lived in a large house because a lot of the collection ended up on shelves.

"He didn't catalogue any of it but if I picked up a random piece he would know its date, pattern and everything about it. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of Spode pottery. I think for him, it wasn't just about having the pieces, it was the journey it took him on - the whole process of trying to find a rare piece, of researching its history and how and where it was made. He loved the craft and history of these marvellous pieces and he was fascinated by the innovations and techniques introduced by founder Josiah Spode."

His father did not restrict himself to collecting Spode. As a teenager, he hoarded stamps and cigarette cards. When he met American soldiers during National Service in the Middle East, he began collecting old 78 rpm jazz records. He also accumulated pictures of famous film stars, then books, paintings and prints, followed by a haul of some 1,500 VHS video tapes and DVDs of old films.

Also at Hawleys, A Still Life with Brace of Pheasants, by Beverley-born Fred Elwell (1870-1958), fetched £3,415; Smiling Cat, a pencil sketch by Louis Wain (1860-1939), made £3,170, six times more than expected; and a framed football shirt worn by Hull City centre-forward Chris Chilton (1943-2021), who scored 29 goals in the successful 1965-66 promotion campaign to Division Two, realised £2,930, with proceeds going to a dementia charity.

Highlights of February's two-day sale include two Danish furniture lots, one by Hans J. Wegner (1914-2007), whose teak and beech circular dining table and set of six stacking "heart" chairs are listed at £2,000 to £3,000 and the other by Borge Mogensen (1914-1972), whose 1954 Model 160 sideboard in teak and beech has a guide price of £400-£600.