Antiques: A taste of food from the 17th century

We all know what to do, of course: take more exercise and eat more whole foods, fruit and veg, nuts, seeds and pulses. But still we persist in buying ready meals, takeaways and packaged food with a long shelf life, all containing stuff you wouldn't find in your kitchen. In other words, ultra-processed food. Some experts don't even call it food - merely industrially produced edible substance.

What, I wonder, would 17th century Northerner Mary Forster have made of all this UPF business as she painstakingly compiled recipes rustled up by herself and friends? Some concoctions may sound a bit odd - but at least they were free of E numbers, hidden sugars, artificial colourings, flavour enhancers, acidifiers, neutralising agents, preservatives and so on.

Food allergies, the modern scourge affecting 2-3 million people in the UK, were virtually unheard of in 1674 when Mrs Foster wrote her "Booke of Cookery", containing more than 150 recipes, cures and perfumes. Some are signed by a Dr Taylor, others by Lady Morpeth and, oddly, by Thos Foster ("yr Ladyship's Spaniel Dog") and George Baker ("Yr Ladyship's puppy dog"); presumably some in-joke referring to the lady's power over men.

MARY’S MENUS: Seventeenth century recipe book by Mary Forster, Nelson victory broadsheet and HMS Victory painting by Lieut. RS Thomas. Pictures: Bonhams.

The 55-leaf manuscript, which fetched £13,700 at a Bonhams online auction, included instructions on how "To make Snails Milke", which I gather is a slime secreted by the gastropod thought to have anti-aging properties, "How to make a Pomatum [hair oil] by Mrs Dallisons Way", a recipe for "Harts Horne Gilley", which defies any attempt at translation, and "A powder by Doctor Tailor for ye heat in ye face". Food recipes include "How to Roast a shoulder of Mutton with Oysters", how "To Candy Green apricots, Plumb, or Almonds" and "How to boil a legg of mutton after the French Fashion." Precise instructions are given for the preparations of boiled duck with "Turnups" and the precise way "To make a stew of lobsters or Crabb". All, it can be safely assumed, without additives....

A little research on the internet reveals further details about the compiler, revealed as Mistress Mary Forster, of Old Elvet, Durham City, daughter of Sir William Forster of Bamburgh, descended from the illegitimate son of an Elizabethan Lord Warden of the Marches. Her will, made in 1689 or 90, caused some controversy in that it refers to a fortune in money and property. But following her death a few years later her possessions were listed as "apparrell appraized to the Vallue of £25." Had Mary come down in the world - or was the inventory a concoction to avoid a 17th century form of probate? A report noted: "The prosperity of the Forsters of Bamburgh and the unlikelihood of Mary dying owning no more than her clothes must have been common knowledge."

Another saleroom button-pusher is that great British naval hero Lord Nelson. At the Bonhams manuscripts sale, a large broadside headed Britannia Triumphant, with the hyperbolic claim "The most decisive and glorious Naval Victory that ever was obtained since the Creation of the World," fetched £6,310. Printed in red in Fleet Street, London, in November 1805, it reported for the first time news of the British triumph at Trafalgar, listing the names of the ships and number of guns and men on each side of the battle. Horatio Nelson, of course, died at the moment of his most famous triumph.

A painting of his flagship, HMS Victory, with other Napoleonic War ships, at Portsmouth Harbour, by Lieut. Robert Strickland Thomas (1787-1853) fetched £11,000. Thomas was a career sailor but after rising through the ranks from able seaman he contracted a disease which left him deaf. His career over, he became a professional artist, depicting naval scenes.