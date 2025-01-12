Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will see Ms Woolford expand her successful fitness space, North Studio, to offer a dedicated Reformer Pilates studio next door to the existing site.

Lord Sugar has partnered with Rachel to purchase the commercial premises which will be part of an expansion of the existing Leeds studio and will further enhance North Studio’s Pilates offering with an extra 120 classes a month.

A former economic and business management student turned fitness entrepreneur Ms Woolford, 28, beat pie shop owner Phil Turner in the final of the 2024 series of The Apprentice, with both pitching to Lord Sugar to win £250,000 and go into business with him.

Lord Sugar with Rachel Woolford, 2024 winner of The Apprentic.

Following her win, Ms Woolford cited ambitious growth plans for North Studio, with the newly announced expansion marking the first step in realising her long-term vision for the business.

Speaking on the investment, Lord Sugar said: “Our acquisition of the commercial premises marks not only a significant milestone for North Studio but also a bold step forward in our new business partnership.

"This project brings an expansion of the existing North Studio offering is a direct response to the growing demand in the fitness industry for Reformer Pilates”.

Located in Roundhay, North Studio was established by Rachel in 2020 and is a boutique wellness space. It prides itself on a “small group focus to offer a range of classes and workshops”.

Its workshops are delivered by experienced coaches, who aim to tailor workouts to an individual’s abilities and needs.

The new studio will hold a dedicated space for reformer pilates, a style of pilates which uses props including weights and resistance bands.

The studio space will also be home to a ‘Refuel Kitchen’ serving coffee, fresh juices, smoothies and energy boosting shakes.

Commenting on the expansion, Ms Woolford said: “At North Studio, we’re all about delivering the highest quality, small group personalised fitness experiences.

"With investment from Lord Sugar, we are now able to achieve the next stage in our planned growth with the addition of a fantastic new space dedicated to Reformer Pilates that is still in keeping with our boutique studio vibe.

“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in partnership with Lord Sugar and the team is working hard to bring the new studio to life and make it ready to welcome clients.”