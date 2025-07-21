Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptamer said Unilever had commissioned additional paid work from the firm under the existing collaboration agreement between the two companies, which was first launched in 2022.

The new work will support the development of Optimers as active ingredients for use in deodorant products.

Aptamer's deodorant Optimers are engineered to target and inhibit C-S Lyase, the key enzyme in skin bacteria responsible for generating body odour.

The firm said that initial laboratory evaluations have demonstrated “outstanding efficacy” in preventing odour formation, with recent end-of-2024 testing confirming “exceptional stability in skin samples over 72 hours”.

Aptamer said these results match or exceed the longevity performance of other market-leading deodorants.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, said: "We are thrilled with the continued momentum in our Unilever collaboration, which highlights the real-world potential of our Optimer platform.

“This latest paid extension for expanded stability testing is a critical advancement toward on-person trials and validates the superior performance we have achieved so far.

"Partnering with a powerhouse like Unilever not only accelerates our technology's path to market but also opens doors to broader applications in personal care and beyond.

“We are optimistic about the value this creates for shareholders as we drive toward commercialisation to capture a share of this expansive market."

The firms said that their latest work would aim to pave the way for “imminent” on-person trials.

They said that their collaborative programme had now progressed to an “expanded phase”, supported by an additional undisclosed payment from Unilever.

A statement from Aptamer added: “This milestone underscores the growing confidence in Optimer technology's potential to deliver superior, targeted solutions in personal care.”

Unilever currently commands over 30 per cent of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent for its nearest competitor.

The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent over the next five years.

The announcement comes after Aptamer Group earlier this month announced that it had raised £2m from a recent placing, which the firm said it would use to support investments in its manufacturing.

Aptamer said the move would help it in “improving margins and simplifying partner logistics.”