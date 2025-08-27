Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biomarkers are molecular indicators of physiological states, including the presence and progress of diseases, and play a critical role in enabling targeted drug development, early diagnosis, treatment monitoring and safety assessment.

Aptamer said the identification of new biomarkers is a “key driver” of innovation in healthcare, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need where the absence of suitable biomarkers has limited therapeutic and diagnostic advancement.

The company said the launch of its service represents a “transformative shift” from traditional time-sensative methods.

Dr Arron Tolley, CEO of Aptamer Group. Photo by Martin Avery Photography.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, said: "This new service builds on our core strength in applying Optimer® libraries to bind precisely to disease-relevant targets.

“Our approach enables the discovery of functional biomarkers in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods, which often take years of screening.

“With two additional biomarker discovery projects already progressing in the lab, we are excited to support our partners in accelerating the development of new treatments and diagnostics, while expanding the commercial impact of our Optimer platform."

Aptamer said it expects the new service to be revenue enhancing in the current financial year.

The news comes after Aptamer announced in June that it had made a “major step forward” in its mission to develop new treatments for liver fibrosis.

The firm said it had advanced its potential to deliver targeted gene therapy to specific liver cells, adding that the treatment could act like a “magic bullet” to potentially reduce or reverse problems for liver fibrosis sufferers.