Aptamer Group: York firm signs fresh research deal with Unilever for new odour prevention method
Aptamer said that under the new agreement, it will work with Unilever on a potential new method of preventing the formation of body odours.
The Yorkshire firm has received an undisclosed six-figure sum for its development work.
Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group, said: "I am excited by the additional project we are undertaking with Unilever.
"This project expands our partnership with Unilever in the odour control space. The excellent results produced by our team in the first project have resulted in a deepening partnership with Unilever.
"The first project is now moving toward on-person trials, and this deal positions us well to create multiple, licensable assets with a global powerhouse in the consumer health market.”
Unilever commands over 30 per cent of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent for its nearest competitor.
Dr Sam Samaras, senior vice president of research and development at Unilever, said: "This new project with Aptamer Group reflects the positive nature of the collaboration thus far.”
