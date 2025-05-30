Aptamer Group: York firm signs fresh research deal with Unilever for new odour prevention method

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptamer said that under the new agreement, it will work with Unilever on a potential new method of preventing the formation of body odours.

The Yorkshire firm has received an undisclosed six-figure sum for its development work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, Aptamer Group, said: "I am excited by the additional project we are undertaking with Unilever.

Dr Arron Tolley, CEO of Aptamer Group. Photo by Martin Avery Photography.

"This project expands our partnership with Unilever in the odour control space. The excellent results produced by our team in the first project have resulted in a deepening partnership with Unilever.

"The first project is now moving toward on-person trials, and this deal positions us well to create multiple, licensable assets with a global powerhouse in the consumer health market.”

Unilever commands over 30 per cent of the global deodorant market, compared to 10 per cent for its nearest competitor.