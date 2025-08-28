Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Danish and Swedish company, which is behind brands including Cravendale, Lurpak and Castello, saw its revenue grow to €7.5bn in the first half of 2025, up from €6.6bn in the same period last year.

But Arla saw sales in its branded products drop 1.5 per cent, as the company said geopolitical uncertainty and higher dairy commodity prices created a “more challenging” market environment.

The figures come as Arla celebrates the 25th anniversary of its founding this year.

Arla has said that “cautious” customers and a "volatile market” caused sales in some of its key markets to slip.

Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods, said: “As we mark our 25th anniversary, Arla Foods’ ability to maintain a solid performance in a volatile market clearly demonstrates the strength of our cooperative model and the dedication of our farmer-owners and colleagues.

“Our performance in the first half of 2025 reflects our ongoing commitment to healthy, sustainable dairy and to creating value for all those who depend on Arla Foods.”

The firm added that limited milk production across the globe had led to higher prices for farmers.

A statement from Arla said: “For a period of time, milk production worldwide has been limited, despite relatively high prices for farmers, likely influenced by uncertainty and new regulations. Recently, however, global milk production has begun to rise, possibly due to improved weather conditions. This increase in supply has contributed to a slight softening of global dairy commodity prices.

“As expected, geopolitical uncertainty and higher dairy commodity prices created a more challenging market environment in the first half of 2025. These factors led to a 1.5 percent decline in Arla Foods’ branded product sales volumes compared to the first half of last year, as consumers became more cautious in response to higher prices and economic uncertainty.”

In February, Arla announced that it was planning to close its creamery in Settle, North Yorkshire, transferring production to Lockerbie in Scotland. The Settle site employs around 130 people.

The company said at the time that it also planned to move some of its operations in Stourton, near Leeds, to Lockerbie, as it looked to invest nearly £90m in the Scottish site. An Arla spokesperson has said since the announcement that the company remains “committed to being a major employer” in the Yorkshire region.

In the firm’s latest results, Arla’s UK net revenue grew by nine per cent, the equivalent of €130m (£108m).

The company said its branded volume-driven revenue growth saw a downturn of 4.7 per cent in the UK, mainly driven by butter. It added this was brought on by the impact of “tougher trading conditions and market volatility” on commodity prices. Bas Padberg, managing director of Arla Foods in the UK, said, “We knew going into the first half of this year that market conditions would be more difficult to navigate and therefore have an impact on our business.

“We’ve seen some of the highest commodity prices so far this year, which has increased the value of dairy. As a cooperative, we have to ensure our farmers get the best possible price for their milk whilst keeping nutritious dairy accessible to shoppers.”