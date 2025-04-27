A union representing workers at Arla’s Settle milk processing plant say they are considering strike action after bosses confirmed the “devastating” news that it will close, threatening 130 jobs.

The GMB said senior Arla executives confirmed plans, first announced in February, to relocate production to Lockerbie, in Scotland, at a meeting on Friday.

The union said Arla has rejected alternatives put forward along with North Yorkshire Council and the Combined Authority, including “a greenfield site, product diversification, and shared production use of the Settle site”.

Earlier this month Leeds-headquartered Arla, announced a merger with DMK Group, in a move to create Europe’s largest dairy cooperative. The merger is set to bring together more than 12,000 farmers, creating combined revenues of 19 billion euros.

Deanne Ferguson, GMB Organiser, said: “We are extremely disappointed Arla has chosen not to take forward any of the alternative business cases put forward through a genuine and collaborative effort with key stakeholders.

"Our commitment to the workers at Settle remains absolute and we will not let the town lose 130 skilled jobs without a fight. GMB will now move to ballot our members on potential strike action.

"We urge Arla to keep the door open for further dialogue and GMB remains ready to work constructively with management."

Arla Foods, owned by 9,900 dairy farmers across Europe, makes brands including Lurpak, Puck and Castello. The closure, due to take place by the end of 2026, comes just four years after manufacturing of lactose free products began at Settle in 2021 following a £25m investment.