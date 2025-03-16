Around 100 jobs set to be on offer at new Doncaster care home
Exemplar Health Care, a provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is now recruiting for its new care home in Intake.
Construction of Leger Grove, in Doncaster, started in February 2024 and is expected to be complete by April.
Victoria Watson, home manager at Leger Grove, said: "We are excited to open Leger Grove this Spring, where we will provide state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Doncaster community. To ensure we offer the best care possible, we are hiring for over 100 new roles that will begin in the coming weeks.
“We are looking for individuals who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values, including being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything they do, working well in a team, and bringing a sense of fun to their role.".
Recruitment is now underway for roles including Health Care Assistant and a Head Cook, as well as other care and support roles.
Once open, Leger Grove will support adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities, providing long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital.