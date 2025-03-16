Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exemplar Health Care, a provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is now recruiting for its new care home in Intake.

Construction of Leger Grove, in Doncaster, started in February 2024 and is expected to be complete by April.

Victoria Watson, home manager at Leger Grove, said: "We are excited to open Leger Grove this Spring, where we will provide state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Doncaster community. To ensure we offer the best care possible, we are hiring for over 100 new roles that will begin in the coming weeks.

The new Leger Grove care home, in Doncaster.

“We are looking for individuals who are compassionate and share Exemplar Health Care’s core values, including being responsive to the needs of the people we support, having integrity in everything they do, working well in a team, and bringing a sense of fun to their role.".

Recruitment is now underway for roles including Health Care Assistant and a Head Cook, as well as other care and support roles.