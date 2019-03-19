Arrests made as police seize drugs and cash in Bridlington

A man and a woman in Bridlington have been on drugs charges by Humberside Police this morning.

The arrests were made during a police search at property on Springfield Avenue by officers from the force's proactive unit and CID.

Officers seized cannabis worth up to £500, drugs paraphernalia and around a £100 in cash.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

They are currently in custody.