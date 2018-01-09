Arrests over suspected poisoning of guard dog at Kirby Misperton fracking site

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at the Kirby Misperton fracking site in Ryedale.

A 42-year-old man was arrested by police officers at 1.30pm yesterday on suspicion of administering poison to an animal and causing criminal damage to an animal.

A 61-year-old man was also arrested on a bus at Tadcaster Bus Station at 2.50pm on suspicion of causing criminal damage to an animal, in connection with the same incident.

Police were informed that a number of pellets had been thrown over the fence into the hydraulic fracturing site yesterday morning.

A guard dog at the site had eaten some of the pellets, been sick and collapsed. The dog was taken to a vet for treatment.

Several pellets were seized from the site. A caravan parked on Habton Road, Kirby Misperton, was searched as part of the investigation.

Both men have been released on bail, with a condition to stay away from an area around the site gates, as enquiries continue.