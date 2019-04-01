Arsonists torch police cars outside Yorkshire police station

Police cars outside a station in South Yorkshire have been set alight in an arson attack.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an attack on their own force after the two vehicles were torched and destroyed in an attack outside a station in Goldthorpe in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Officers were alerted to the blaze at 2.10am and discovered that the flames had also caused some damage to the side of the police station and a council van.

The station and damaged cars were cordoned off this morning. Three Barnsley men, aged 18, 33 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and arson and were in custody this morning.

Chief Inspector Mark James said: “This reckless incident has left two operational police cars extensively damaged and behaviour like this will not be tolerated.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but the fire has also caused damage to the side of the police station and a council van.

“Officers worked quickly after the incident to carry out enquiries and these enquiries are continuing today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 56 of 1 April 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.