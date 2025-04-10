Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s an unseasonably sunny day in the Upper Calder Valley and the light is streaming through the windows of Lumb Bank, an 18th century former mill owner’s house in Heptonstall. “This is where the most ghostly spirits have been reported,” smiles Rosie Scott as she wanders into Ted Hughes’ old bedroom.

No such sightings on the bright February day The Yorkshire Post visited the home which once belonged to the late Poet Laureate, inset. In fact, his private quarters contained little more than three disused toilets strewn on the floor.

That’s because the house had been stripped to its core for a total transformation before opening again this summer.

Co-directors Helen Meller and Rosie Scott at Lumb Bank, poet Ted Hughes' former home in Heptonstall. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“There was a lot of woodlice that lived in this building,” says Rosie, co-director and redevelopment operations lead at Lumb Bank, the northern site of creative writing organisation the Arvon Foundation.

Hughes, who so often wrote about nature, might have enjoyed these squatting critters, she agrees. “He definitely would have written a poem about it!”

Arvon North is in the final days of a £75,000 crowdfunding appeal – ending next Thursday – to complete the redevelopment of Lumb Bank, which has not had any significant work done to it for about 40 years.

More than £2.2m has been raised to date including £725,000 from Arts Council England, and work is almost complete but the last amount is needed to finish the job.

Ted Hughes.

“Your generous donations will ensure Lumb Bank can continue to inspire future generations of writers while preserving its rich heritage, as we widen participation for Northern and working-class writers, and other underserved communities across the North, as well as providing an accessible and idyllic setting for schools and community groups to engage in workshops that support wellbeing and creativity,” says Andrew Kidd, Arvon CEO. “We are so grateful for your help in enabling us to realise this vision.”

Arvon was founded in Devon in 1968 by poets John Moat and John Fairfax, with the original aim of providing time and space away from school for young people to write, and later broadened to provide courses and creative residential retreats for adults. To this day, much of its work still lies with providing opportunities to schools, young people, community groups and disadvantaged or marginalised writers.

Mytholmroyd-born Hughes long had designs on Lumb Bank, which is embedded in woodland just a short distance down a steep, curving lane from a house where his parents lived at the bow of the hill in Heptonstall. It is thought he and his first wife Sylvia Plath considered buying Lumb Bank before they were estranged and she died by suicide in 1963.

“It’s had a very varied and slightly mysterious history,” says Rosie, adding how the land was “probably a bit of a hamlet” before being the nearby mill owner’s house and later part of a mink farm, pony ranch, antiques shop and tea room.

A group photo at Lumb Bank featuring Bernard MacLaverty and Kazuo Ishiguro.

In Stubbing Wharfe, a poem named after the Hebden Bridge pub contained in Hughes’ Birthday Letters collection from 1998, the year of his death, he wrote: “Up that valley, A future home waited for us both”.

Rosie says: “It describes him and Sylvia talking about whether they would buy Lumb. They didn’t at the time but then later on, he was looking for somewhere to live with his two children after Sylvia had died and he ended up buying Lumb and he lived here for about a year until he met his second wife, Carol, who was in Devon and he ended up moving to Devon.”

He kept the house – controversially, US-born Plath is buried in St Thomas’ Churchyard, a short walk away – and in 1975, Arvon began running courses from the home. Hughes was the first guest tutor and later played an important role in the growth of Arvon into a national creative writing organisation, and it eventually took over Lumb Bank in the 1980s.

“The story goes that he was very cynical about whether you could teach people creative writing,” says Rosie. “I don’t know how true that is but apparently he saw what an amazing creative experience it was for the young people. How it unlocked something in them and this process of being fully immersed in their creativity, away from home, and what a special thing that’s been. We quite frequently refer to it as the Arvon magic. We do see it every week, people come and they discover something about their creative selves that they just didn’t know existed.”

Willy Russell at Lumb Bank.

Writers on the courses have their work read and get feedback from the tutors, who must themselves have released two novels or poetry collections.

“There’s a brilliant Lumb Bank story about Pat Barker,” says Rosie, referring to the writer from Thornaby, who went on an Arvon course when novelist Angela Carter was the tutor.

“Angela Carter said, ‘You’re doing the right thing’. She was writing about working class women’s lives. (She said) ‘This is absolutely what you should be doing and you are a writer’. So there’s loads of stories like that about people who’ve had that moment at Arvon.”

Authors who have been through the doors over the years include Kazuo Ishiguro, Lemn Sissay, Caroline Bird, Kamila Shamsie, Michael Morpurgo, Simon Armitage, Willy Russell and Hanif Kureishi.

Lumb Bank is reopening in July, hosting school children from down south, while upcoming courses include a fiction residential in August with authors Eliza Clark, Julia Armfield and guest tutor Okechukwu Nzelu.

The year-long renovation was needed principally to make the building more accessible and sustainable.

Co-directors Rosie Scott and Helen Meller at Lumb Bank, poet Ted Hughes' former home in Heptonstall. The redevelopment of the Lumb Bank site, the home of Arvon North, has taken a year to complete. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“We were working entirely off bottled gas,” says Rosie, adding that it will be exchanged for a heat pump.

The transformation is expected to lower energy costs and cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent, while accommodation is being upgraded to include ramps, a lift and more accessible bedrooms.

It would also establish a library celebrating Northern writers alongside the works of Hughes and Plath, who is famous for her poetry and The Bell Jar, her only novel.

Included in the redevelopment is the creation of a dedicated writing barn and social area to deliver community outreach work.

As well as providing a place for school children and community groups to write, the rebuild would enable Arvon to “operate as an engine house for creative regeneration in Yorkshire, engendering a deeper connection and engagement with the specific history of Lumb Bank and its immediate surrounding area,” says the organisation.

Meanwhile, they add that it would provide employment for writers and others living and working in the region.

A performance and event space is being created upstairs, with a view to getting more of the general public to the site.

“The plan is that we’ll do our residential courses as we always have but we’ll do different types of events as well, open up Lumb Bank more to the local community to have a programme and things happening here so that more people get to experience it. Because the residential courses are really special and an amazing creative experience but we know we can do things that give people a taste of that,” says Rosie, who lives in the area and worked at Arvon for 10 years.

Indeed, Lumb Bank – which boasts expansive views of the dense wooded valley below – “feels like another world,” she says.

“Hebden Bridge is just there, but you feel very remote.”