Asda to expand Holt Park store in Leeds and add new cafe and shops

Asda have announced plans to expand and upgrade their store at the Holt Park Centre in Adel.

The supermarket giant will shortly be submitting proposals to Leeds City Council planners for approval, but local councillor Barry Anderson has published advance details about the development on his website.

Asda intend to open a new cafe and retail outlets, add new toilets and a new customer entrance, improve the car park and store layout and 'reconfigure' outdoor public areas.

The plans will go on display at the Holt Park Centre on Friday November 23 (12-6pm) and Saturday November 24 (10am-1pm) with members of the project team available to answer questions from the public. The plans will go live online on Thursday November 22 at www.holtparkfeedback.com.

Asda own the Holt Park Shopping Centre site, which also includes units occupied by independent businesses who have previously told the YEP they fear their premises could be demolished to allow the supermarket to extend.

