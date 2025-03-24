Avant Homes North Yorkshire set to build 200 new homes in £45m development
Called Moorwell Meadows and located off Scotter Road South, the development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.
Work at Moorwell Meadows is expected to start in May and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in October this year.
Moorwell Meadows is being delivered by Avant Homes North Yorkshire. The operating business’s regional managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “Moorwell Meadows represents an exciting opportunity to expand our development footprint into Lincolnshire.
“As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone. Our new development will allow us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes in a popular residential location.
“We now look forward to starting work on site to deliver Moorwell Meadows and create a new and thriving community for both Yaddlethorpe and Scunthorpe.”
A show home is scheduled to open in November, with residents expected to move into their new homes in December.
Avant Homes has also committed to community contributions of around £170,000 which will go towards improvements at the Riddings Community Centre.
