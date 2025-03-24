Avant Homes North Yorkshire set to build 200 new homes in £45m development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Moorwell Meadows and located off Scotter Road South, the development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Work at Moorwell Meadows is expected to start in May and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in October this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorwell Meadows is being delivered by Avant Homes North Yorkshire. The operating business’s regional managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “Moorwell Meadows represents an exciting opportunity to expand our development footprint into Lincolnshire.

Avant Homes has been granted planning to deliver a £45m, 200 new home development.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone. Our new development will allow us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes in a popular residential location.

“We now look forward to starting work on site to deliver Moorwell Meadows and create a new and thriving community for both Yaddlethorpe and Scunthorpe.”

A show home is scheduled to open in November, with residents expected to move into their new homes in December.