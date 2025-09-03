AXOL: Leeds-based education software firm plans for growth after £65,000 backing
Entrepreneur Sam Jordan launched AXOL three years ago in response to the increasing demand for e-learning following the Covid pandemic. Independent education providers now use Merve, developed by AXOL, to launch their own online learning platforms to deliver courses.
AXOL said it will use the £65,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s loan fund to support its marketing strategy ibn a bid to attract new clients.
The investment has also enabled the business to recruit another web developer.
Alex McWhirter, Finance Yorkshire’s CEO, said: “Sam has considerable experience in the digital sector which has led him to develop an innovative e-learning platform.
“The digital sector is thriving at both regional and national level and will contribute to the increase in growth and wealth in the Yorkshire region.
“Finance Yorkshire is supporting AXOL’S ambitions to attract more clients and grow the business from its Yorkshire base.”
Mr Jordan started his career as a web developer when he was 16, and went on to provide consultancy and IT support to businesses in Australia before returning to the UK.
He added: “Finance Yorkshire saw the potential… with it’s backing, I’m confident we will succeed.”