Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entrepreneur Sam Jordan launched AXOL three years ago in response to the increasing demand for e-learning following the Covid pandemic. Independent education providers now use Merve, developed by AXOL, to launch their own online learning platforms to deliver courses.

AXOL said it will use the £65,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s loan fund to support its marketing strategy ibn a bid to attract new clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment has also enabled the business to recruit another web developer.

Left to right: Mike Barber and Alex McWhirter, Finance Yorkshire_ and Sam Jordan, AXOL. Photo by Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Alex McWhirter, Finance Yorkshire’s CEO, said: “Sam has considerable experience in the digital sector which has led him to develop an innovative e-learning platform.

“The digital sector is thriving at both regional and national level and will contribute to the increase in growth and wealth in the Yorkshire region.

“Finance Yorkshire is supporting AXOL’S ambitions to attract more clients and grow the business from its Yorkshire base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jordan started his career as a web developer when he was 16, and went on to provide consultancy and IT support to businesses in Australia before returning to the UK.