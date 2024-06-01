A baby has been seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire, police said.

North Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a baby suffered serious injuries in a rash on the B6265 between Glasshouses and Risplith.

The collision happened at around 3.20pm on the afternoon of Friday May 31, near the village of Fellbeck, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It involved a Peugeot Boxer campervan with blue paintwork travelling towards Glasshouses, and a Volkswagen T-Roc, travelling in the opposite direction.

Baby suffers serious injuries in crash in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

The occupants of the T-Roc, three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious. The baby sustained, serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision and to anyone who witnessed it, to get in touch.

“We’re also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of either of the vehicles before the collision and of the collision, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can help our investigation, please email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for TC Chris Storey in our Roads Policing Group.

“Please quote reference number 12240095990 when passing on information.

“The road was closed to allow treatment to the casualties, for investigators to examine the scene and to recover the vehicles. It reopened at around 2.30am in the early hours of the Saturday morning.