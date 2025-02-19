BAE Systems announces record profits as firm sites 'growing threats' to security across globe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europe’s largest defence contractor, which has locations in Leeds and Sheffield, said earnings surged by one-sixth compared to 2024, buoyed by “growing threats” to security around the world.

BAE Systems makes weapons ranging across missiles and artillery systems, tanks, planes and warships. It also makes cybersecurity products and advanced electronics, including for countries’ space agencies, and it is the biggest military contractor to the UK Government.

The company said it secured £33.7bn of orders last year, taking its backlog to a new record high, amid more demand for its combat vehicles, and improvements to fighter jets and submarine technology.

BAE Systems provides and maintains the kingdom’s fleet of Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“Today, nations are facing increasingly varied and complex threats to security,” the company said on Wednesday.

“These growing threats have reinforced the essential nature of our work and highlighted the need for continued global investment in defence.”