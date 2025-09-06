Bank House Farm, Pudsey: Show pigs that are putting on the style

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabel Soar of Bank House Farm, Pudsey is not a lady to be messed with and having already had a fantastic show season with no less than five of her pigs in the Pig of the Year Final at the Great Yorkshire Show she’s back where it all began two years ago at Penistone Show next Saturday 13 September.

‘I started showing there when I took a Mangalitza,’ says Isabel. I didn’t get anywhere with it but I got the showing bug. I’m now living the dream really. I can’t believe how everything’s gone crazy. I have to work all day, every day but it’s great and so nice for my 8-year old daughter Henrietta.

‘We’ve been to lots of shows this year and we’ve had five supreme champions, winning at Devon and Staffordshire shows with a Hampshire gilt. The five in the Pig of the Year included two Mangalitzas and three Hampshires. Our Hampshire boar got reserve modern boar champion.

Isabel Soar with her daughter Henrietta who have been very successful showing their pigs around the country this year shows. Henrietta is pictured with their Mangalitsa and Hampshire piglets.

‘Henrietta won as breed champion with a gilt from her Fulneck herd of Mangalitzas – and then won People’s Choice in the afternoon. It was brilliant.

‘Our show team at Penistone will be our regular three; me, Henrietta and Brian Merry who lives in Lincolnshire and came out of retirement for me.

It’s all a far cry from the day when Isabel turned up back at Bank House Farm, her life in tatters.

‘I was in a pickle. On 12 May 2018 I put my baby (Henrietta) in the car and that was it. I left my husband, who farms at Crowle.

‘I studied for a degree in equine science at Bishop Burton College and worked for the NFU in equine claims in York before moving to Towergate insurance in Harrogate where they’d even put me up for young broker of the year. I gave all that up and my marriage and came back home.

‘My sister Amanda and stepdad David had started with rare breed pigs on what is my mum and uncle’s farm that runs to 100 acres at Bank House and another 20 acres where Pudsey Show used to be held. My granddad was Mayor of Pudsey.

‘Amanda had had a bad riding accident and had gone into rare breed pigs instead of horses but made a miraculous recovery and went back working with racehorses and in racehorse hospitality. David had been struggling on his own and then caught Covid in December 2020.

‘There were pigs everywhere, and at that time I’d only two Mangalitzas but suddenly with David in hospital it was for me and my mum Terry to do, in the mud and the wet, that December was awful.

It was during this period that Isabel was to realise where her future lay.

‘I’ve now taken over the running of the farm. I took a bank loan out to get going and paid it back within a year. We’re not a big farm but it works because I keep pedigree pigs and cattle, using my grandad’s prefix of Scholebrook.

‘We now have around 30 sows including 6 Hampshires, 6 Berkshires, 3 Middle Whites, 3 Large White gilts which I’m putting in pig, and the rest Mangalitzas. You have to have more Mangalitza sows because they don’t produce as big a litter.

‘My sister picked Mangalitza and we have found that everything we crossed with it brought far better tasting meat and we have found a market for it where the price is amazing compared to your normal commercial price. My market is nearly all wholesale of carcases with some going to a charcuterie company, various London wholesalers, and others to chefs and butchers, such as Brayden Davies at Ilkley.

“I’m now breaking them down too, because you can get a lot for the loin, I can make sausages from shoulders, the extra fat goes into black pudding and a guy in Doncaster buys all the bellies for his farm shop.

Isabel’s partner is John Penny, the abattoir man in Rawdon. They had an interesting occurrence that ended up bringing them together.

‘I’d taken some Mangalitzas in,’ says Isabel. ‘They were to go to a charcuterie company in Surrey that were supplying my Mangalitza pork to James Martin’s restaurant. John’s staff condemned them and wouldn’t let me have them. I went ballistic, straight into John’s office, cursing. I ended up taking one pig down to Surrey, and he had the cheek to ask me out for a drink after that. I said ‘no, I don’t’ or maybe some other words.

‘In the end he got them transported down at his cost and ever since that day I’ve never had to drive down there again. I went for the drink after they’d got to where they needed to be. We’ve been together ever since.

Isabel’s show pigs farrow in January and July, but farrowing is pretty much constant at Bank House, all indoors because of the fox.

‘We have around 200 pigs on farm all the time and I’m looking for fast productivity. We get as many out in the field as possible in summer. We have a few traditional pig stys, smaller sheds and a large building. All the Mangalitzas and show pigs are at John’s in his big livestock shed, which has a good handling system.

‘We finish the Berkshires and Middle Whites at around 80-90 kilos so they don’t carry as much fat. The Mangalitza finishing depends on who wants them and can be anything from 80-150 kilos.

‘I now breed my own Mangalitzas. I was given a boar as a rescue who is 9 years old now. He came from Wales. I didn’t think he was going to survive, he was so poorly but he has absolutely made the herd. He was the only one of his bloodline, Ronnie, in the country.

‘I’m also a member of a group of five called The Mangalitza Breeders Club. We’ve bought 14 pigs from Austria between us.

‘Grandad had a Jersey herd, an Aberdeen Angus herd, and a herd of pedigree Wessex Saddlebacks.

Isabel also has a pedigree herd of Dexter cattle, plus a few Highland and Belted Galloways.

‘I sell them direct to butchers. Swaledale Foods took the latest one. Dexter beef is really well marbled and a great taste. A good one gives Wagyu a run for its money.

‘Mum always liked cattle and used to show them with her brothers Christopher and Roger. We thought Dexters would be easier as they’re smaller but they are so naughty. They won’t think twice about jumping out. They’re crackers.

Isabel’s plans include more showing and pushing the Large Whites and Hampshires for turnover and selling more cuts.