Bar and restaurant plan for former council offices in Hornsea town centre

Former council offices on Hornsea's Newbegin are set to to be developed into a new bar and restaurant.

Developers have submitted plans to convert the late Victorian building, which is in a prominent position at 75 Newbegin, next to the town council offices.

The offices, which used to house customer services, were vacated following the opening of East Riding Council's new purpose-built "hub" on the seafront in 2020.

Proposals submitted to East Riding Council says there will be "minimal" changes to the frontage and an extension to the rear to house the main dining area, with more seating outside.

Artist's impression of the rear extension of a new bar and restaurant on Hornsea's Newbegin

The proposals state: "The property will be used as a restaurant, with small dining areas to the front, a central kitchen area and further dining area to the rear. It is proposed that the single storey and lean-to elements of the structure to the rear are removed to allow construction of a single storey rear extension to provide the main dining area, with glazed doors affording views towards Hall Garth Park and providing access to an external seating area to the rear."

The building is just up the road from the former council-owned Hornsea Library, which was also sold off and is being redeveloped as seven flats.

East Riding councillors rejected the plans for the building at 77 Newbegin, last September over concerns about overdevelopment and creating more congestion in a busy car park to the rear.