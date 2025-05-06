Barbie maker Mattel set to raise prices due to Trump's tariffs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The California-based company said the increases are necessary even though it is speeding up plans to diversify its manufacturing base away from China. Mr Trump has imposed a 145 per cent tariff on most Chinese-made products.

Company executives told analysts on a conference call that China accounts for 40 per cent of Mattel’s global production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company plans to move roughly 500 products this year from manufacturers in China to sources in other countries, compared to 280 products last year.

Library image of US President Donald Trump. Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls and other popular toys, has said it will have to raise prices for some products sold in the US to offset higher costs related to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire)

For some highly sought-after toys, Mattel said it would enlist factories in more than one country. To prevent possible shortages, the company said it was focusing on getting products to stores without interruptions.

The company said that even with price increases it expects 40 per cent to 50 per cent of its toys will cost customers $20 (£15) or less.

“The diversified and flexible supply chain in global commercial organisations are clear advantages to Mattel in this period of uncertainty,” CEO and chairman Ynon Kreiz told analysts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad