After the triumph of the Lionesses in the Euros, there could not have been a better time to publish a novel about a football match between a women’s team of young care workers and a pub side of middle-aged men.

Kicking Off by Mike Padgett is a story of the match between men of the Acorn pub, back together after 30 years, and the women’s team, full of tough love and skill. And sparks fly as both teams prepare for the challenge in the Yorkshire heartland of football.

Brian, a middle-aged widowed joiner, thought his footballing and romancing days were long gone. But when Jean, supervisor at the dementia care home looking after his dad, challenges him to put his old side back together and play her team of care workers, he discovers the game is not over yet.

Mike Padgett.

The inspiration for Mike’s new novel came when one of his relatives was diagnosed with dementia and had to go into a care home. Mike saw how low paid care workers, mainly young women, some from foreign countries, showed great dedication and skill in looking after the residents. He would then drive a few miles from the care home and mix with long time good friends, like his old footballing colleagues from his own days as a pub footballer, and often find himself drawn into sexist and racist conversations.

Mike, who grew up on a council estate in Barnsley, also wanted to capture the humour of working class lives.

With the staging of the UEFA European Women's Championship last month, and locally with teams such as Barnsley Women’s Football Club battling to prosper and develop, he thought the book was another good opportunity to promote women’s football.

The book has won praise from the likes of Barnsley poet Ian McMillan, and writer and broadcaster Ian Clayton.

Kicking Off by Mike Padgett.

Meanwhile, Stephen Linstead, Emeritus Professor of Management Humanities at York University, said: “Mike Padgett shows impeccably that it isn’t impossible for men to write strong and attractive female characters with depth and complexity… and he blends in a cocktail of both the best and the most frustrating tendencies in working class masculinity with warmth, subtlety and generosity.”

Keen eyed viewers of Barnsley-based Ken Loach film Kes, from 1969, will spot Mike: he played the young footballer who tells Mr Sugden (Brian Glover) that Denis Law is better than Bobby Charlton.

He enjoyed a long career in Human Resources at British Gas. Married and living in Sancton, East Yorkshire, he started writing seriously when he retired.

Mike has written two other books: As Far As We Can, a travelogue about his journey to Australia by camper van, and Scrap, a novel about a former miner and his family after the pits shut.