Barry Bannan: I thought about leaving Sheffield Wednesday but couldn't walk out on the staff
The 35-year-old midfielder revealed he decided to stay for an 11th season because he could not walk out on staff at the club, and that the players are fully behind new manager Henrik Pedersen.
Bannan's contract expired in June and it was practically as well as emotionally difficult to re-sign, even as he continued to train with them. Last week players and staff members were not paid in full for the fourth time in five months.
So many players have left that the Owls can sign new ones despite a transfer embargo, but Football League wage restrictions mean the captain will have had to take a significant pay cut.
"In the last week my head's been everywhere," he said. "The weeks before that I'd been getting on with it but last week was really tough because there was interest.
"Before last week I'd never thought of going anywhere. This was the only time I thought I might have to have a look at it.
"At the training ground there's a lot of people that need picking up and I think I'm the person that can really help. I don't think I could live with myself if I walked out on those people."
Danny Rohl's former assistant Pederson also saw his contract expire in June. Rohl missed the first fortnight of pre-season before leaving last week but Bannan spoke of his successor’s commitment, and the need for the remaining players to refocus for a scheduled Championship opener at Leicester City on August 10.
"I can safely say now Henrik will have the full backing of the players,” he said.
"The last four or five weeks have been hard and it's been about complaining but we need to have a real good talk at the training ground and set out our plan for the season. There's no excuses come Sunday at half four."
