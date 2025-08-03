Barry Bannan: I thought about leaving Sheffield Wednesday but couldn't walk out on the staff

Barry Bannan says last week was the first time he thought about leaving Sheffield Wednesday before handing the crisis-ridden club a huge morale boost by signing a new contract.

The 35-year-old midfielder revealed he decided to stay for an 11th season because he could not walk out on staff at the club, and that the players are fully behind new manager Henrik Pedersen.

Bannan's contract expired in June and it was practically as well as emotionally difficult to re-sign, even as he continued to train with them. Last week players and staff members were not paid in full for the fourth time in five months.

So many players have left that the Owls can sign new ones despite a transfer embargo, but Football League wage restrictions mean the captain will have had to take a significant pay cut.

STAYING: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (Image: Steve Ellis)

"In the last week my head's been everywhere," he said. "The weeks before that I'd been getting on with it but last week was really tough because there was interest.

"Before last week I'd never thought of going anywhere. This was the only time I thought I might have to have a look at it.

"At the training ground there's a lot of people that need picking up and I think I'm the person that can really help. I don't think I could live with myself if I walked out on those people."

Danny Rohl's former assistant Pederson also saw his contract expire in June. Rohl missed the first fortnight of pre-season before leaving last week but Bannan spoke of his successor’s commitment, and the need for the remaining players to refocus for a scheduled Championship opener at Leicester City on August 10.

SUPPORT: Henrik Pedersen has succeeded Danny Rohl as manager (Image: Steve Ellis)

"I can safely say now Henrik will have the full backing of the players,” he said.