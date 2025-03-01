Be warey of the cash ISA rumour mill, says money expert Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cash ISA rumour-mongers are instilling the same kind of behaviour in savers, who can’t get on with the business of sensibly looking after their money until they’ve dropped everything to start worrying about the drama surrounding the future of the cash ISA. It’s worth taking the time to appreciate exactly where we stand with cash ISAs, so we can stop spending our lives worrying away at the patio door.

The whole thing kicked off a few weeks ago with news that City firms had met with the Chancellor, and suggested some of the money in cash ISAs could boost economic growth if it was switched into investments within stocks and shares ISAs instead. They apparently argued there could be some limits placed on the cash ISA in the hope it would encourage investment. Since then, one suggestion that has been churned out by the rumour mill is that the cash ISA limit could be cut to £4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key thing to bear in mind is that the Chancellor hasn’t said she’s considering this, let alone planning it. She has made comments about ensuring more people benefit from investing, while boosting economic growth at the same time. She’s also talked about helping people get the balance right between saving and investing. But this, in itself, is not an indication that anything shocking is set to happen to cash ISAs in the immediate future. It means this is in the realms of speculation, and it’s absolutely essential not to do anything on the back of worries stoked by rumours.

Beware of the cash ISA rumour mill, says Sarah Coles. Photo: Adobe

The notion put forward by those fund managers is seriously flawed in a variety of ways. They’re absolutely right that money that’s invested in UK companies is helping to power economic growth. However, money that’s in cash ISAs isn’t just sitting idly around. It’s put to work by banks and building societies and used to fund mortgages, and having a functioning mortgage market is essential for economic growth too.

If we did see a cut to the cash ISA limit to £4,000, and if it did persuade people to invest the rest of their ISA allowance – and both are big ifs – it doesn’t mean there’s a wall of cash waiting to flood into investment. HMRC figures show two thirds of cash ISA savers contribute no more than £5,000.

But the real problem is that there’s nothing to say savers would make the switch. There will be plenty of people who need the savings, because everyone needs an emergency savings safety net and cash for planned expenses over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be some people who are holding more cash than they need, who could benefit from making the switch, but simply cutting the cash ISA is highly unlikely to persuade them, because the ISA isn’t the reason why they don’t invest. It’s often down to a lack of confidence in investing, which isn’t going to be affected at all by tinkering with the ISA range. It means the most likely outcome would be diligent savers being exposed to tax.

It means there are other more appropriate solutions. One of them lies in the review of what’s known as the Advice Guidance Boundary – which is going on at the moment and is looking into how to guide people to good financial decisions without having to pay for advice. It will mean businesses can offer more targeted support, which will include helping people to move long term savings into investment. This could make a huge difference to people who don’t feel confident investing right now.

There are also a number of steps which could persuade existing investors to do more. They’re already heavily skewed to UK investments – around 40% of the investment assets held on the HL platform are invested in UK shares, investment trusts, ETFs and UK-only funds. It means that all the Chancellor has to do to increase investing in UK companies is increase to the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. The government could also look at greater access to IPOs and secondary capital raising – plus scrapping stamp duty on UK shares – to level the playing field with overseas shares that don’t charge this tax.

In the interim, if you’re worried by all the talk, there’s no need to feel you have to do anything you weren’t already planning. If you were already going to open a Cash ISA or top up in the current tax year, then feel free to go ahead. There’s no rush, but doing it fairly soon might help bring some peace of mind. Plenty of people are doing this, which has kicked off the start of the cash ISA season early this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you were planning to open a stocks and shares ISA instead – or to use part of your allowance for investment – there’s no need for any of this speculation to change your plans. Most people should have a balance between cash for the short term and investment for the long term, and it’s vitally important not to let this speculation throw you off track.

It’s difficult to ignore the drama and speculation, so there’s no need to blank it out entirely. Now you have effectively patrolled the perimeter and know there’s nothing concrete on the cards, you can settle back to the important things in life – like lying on the sofa. If only my dog could follow your example.

Deadline for state pension top ups

The clock is ticking for people to take advantage of the opportunity to plug gaps in their state pension record going back to 2006. On 5 April this year, the window slams shut and you will only be able to fill gaps going back six tax years.

Filling a full year costs £824 a year, but if you only need to top up a year when you paid in for some of the time, you might be able to add a year for very little extra cash. For each year you fill you will get an extra 1/35th of state pension which works out at around £328.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process is fairly straightforward, but you can’t skip a step. You need to check your National Insurance record online at gov.uk to see if you have any gaps. If you are below state pension age, then check your state pension forecast or contact the Future Pension Centre. If you are over state pension age, contact The Pension Service.