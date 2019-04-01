Beer Hawk swoops into newly constructed Leeds warehouse

Commercial and industrial lettings specialist Towngate PLC has secured a new ten year lease with world ale provider Beer Hawk.

The newly constructed 62,500 sq ft TL2 unit, which forms part of the phase one development at Towngate Link in Leeds, will act as an additional site for the Wetherby-based firm, which stores and distributes over 1,000 beers across the country.

Beer Hawk was formed by its co-founders Mark Roberts and Chris France seven years ago with the aim of offering speciality bottled ales from artisan breweries all over the world.

Martin Rourke, head of opeartions at Beer Hawk, said: “Leeds was a primary focus for us, as it provides improved transport and staffing infrastructure, as well as enhanced welfare and leisure facilities. The site exceeds our expectations and certainly meets Beer Hawk’s vision for future growth.”

The newly constructed warehouse includes a working height of 12 metres, two-storey grade A office accommodation, with the option to install a further floor, and a large 40-metre-deep secure concrete yard.

Tom Lamb, property manager at Towngate, said: “We are confident that the unit will work extremely well for Beer Hawk, as it is located on Leeds’ most established industrial estate, which is close to the motorway network.”