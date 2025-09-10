Benenden Health and ITV to partner on new campaign
The multi-channel campaign, running from September to December 2025, is supported by ITV talent including AJ Odudu, Ruth Langsford and Will Mellor.
The campaign will include three TV adverts at 30 seconds each, as well as social media adverts, with the ads sharing three “everyday stories”.
Adele Smith, senior marketing manager for brand at Benenden Health, said: “With ITV’s reach and storytelling power, this campaign will showcase that we are only one step away from life being put on pause due to ill-health.
“We are not just showcasing Benenden Health’s services, we’re building a community. Through humour, honesty and a fresh tone of voice, we are showing that healthcare can be both serious and uplifting.”
The series of TV advertisements will show during TV shows including the National Television Awards, Cold Water and Beat the Chasers, throughout the three-month period.
The new partnership follows Benenden Health’s previous 2023 campaign with Channel 4.
Jason Spencer, business development director, ITV said: “We’re proud to launch this unique collaboration with Benenden Health to help the nation ‘Press Play’ on their health.
“By using the power of ITV we're able to help viewers make a positive change towards their health with a call to action, which is what makes this partnership so impactful."
Benenden Health was supported by the ITV team, alongside production, media and creative development from WPP Media's ‘Creative Futures North’ team, EssenceMediacom Leeds and McCann Leeds, with Simon Willows directing the ads.
Olly Sowden, managing director of McCann Leeds “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Benenden Health to bring the ITV campaign to life.
“Following the success of the ‘Time for a check-in’ and ‘Britain, we’ve got you’ campaigns, this is the next part of the jigsaw and journey we and Benenden Health are going on as a brand.”
Charlotte Beech, partner, head of creative futures at WPP Media’s EssenceMediacom North, said: “We are proud to continue building on our award-winning partnership work with Benenden Health and encourage the nation to ‘Press Play’ on their health.”