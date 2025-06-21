In the threads that blur between past and present, a little magic can find its way through to share an echo of history.

A new installation, Between Chaos and Light, opens at Fountains Hall this summer solstice, in an incredible hidden room unseen in public for decades.

It builds a bridge through history to the sound of song from so long ago, with rich binds that ripple and shimmer.

There is a monumental sculpture, with birds in flight and shifting clouds and melodies from a Jacobean era.

A new immersive exhibition opens to visitors every day from 21 June to 21 December at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey near Ripon. The Between Chaos and Light - from summer to winter solstice 2025 by artist Ed Kluz. The exhibition uses colour projections, mirrors, and striking visuals to explore the dramatic shift from Tudor to Stuart England. A journey through history and light, it captures a world on the edge of change. Pictured Katie Gisbourne, Communications & Marketing Officer at Fountains Abbey, experiencing the full force of this installation. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 19th June 2025.

Artist Ed Kluz, at the National Trust’s Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, explores a "pivotal" moment in British history, following the dissolution of the monasteries.

This was a time bookmarked by upheaval and enlightenment, he said, which forms the core for this new installation.

"Fountains Hall straddles this really interesting age in history, from the end of the Tudor time to the beginning of the Stuart age," he said.

"This was a really tumultuous time with so many different power struggles, it almost feels as if the old and the new are separated."

Cleaning the wooden Mascaron above the fireplace in the Great Chamber within Fountains Hall which helped to inspire an immersive installation by artist Ed Kluz. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 19th June 2025.

In 1597, a man by the name of Stephen Proctor bought the Fountains Abbey estate and began to build Fountains Hall as his country home, using stone from its ruined abbey.

Known to be ruthless and ambitious, Proctor held court in its first floor great chamber. Now this space, unseen for decades, is opened to the public once more.

The sculpture takes its shape from the relief of a woman's face in the main entrance hall. Then there is spoken words, a fusion of words from two writers of the time; Robert Fludd, a mystic and philosopher who spoke of the divine between chaos and light - hence the name - and writer Elizabeth Grimston who penned a handbook for her infant son as she lay dying.

Elemental imagery features scenes from a mountain stream and a sunset, or moons and birds in flight, to music from period musicians and sounds from the 16th century.

Artist Ed Kluz admiring his new immersive installation within Fountains Hall, at Fountains Abbey, near Ripon. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 19th June 2025.

It was quite common in the grand halls of the time to put on plays, said Mr Kluz, although it isn't known if that happened here with Stephen Proctor's sentiment.

Now, this installation sets the stage, offering up a "renaissance jewel" of the age.

"I would like people to feel as if they have connected with the words of 400 years ago and found some calm and peace and reassurance," added Mr Kluz.

"To feel transported, somehow."

General Manager Justin Scully, said: "Visitors come day by day and they see a ruined Abbey, we are missing out on those 400 years of history. Ed's work picks up on these moments in time."

"What we are doing is revealing a different space, that people haven't seen before, and a whole period of history. It bridges that gap."