Beverley Town Council have been accused of spending tens of thousands on plans for a new town hall "with literally nothing to show for it".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month Lib Dem councillor Denis Healey blamed deteriorating economic conditions and the increased cost of borrowing for selling a historic building intended as a new town hall for Beverley.

The Morton Lane Baptist Church, formerly home to St John's Ambulance, was bought using £235,000 from council reserves in autumn 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Healey issued a press release blaming the "ongoing impact" of the 2022 Liz Truss budget and "tight spending controls" under Labour for the sale. It was the second scheme the council has had for a new town hall which hasn’t come to fruition.

Beverley Town Council bought the Morton Lane Baptist church, previously home to St John's Ambulance, in September 2022.

St Nicholas School was proposed as a town hall in 2019, but the scheme was later cancelled after a consultant's report showed it could cost up to £2m, financed mainly by borrowing.

A third building has now been earmarked as a possibility – the Cross Street building, which was formerly an East Riding Council customer service centre.

However retired Flemingate Centre manager Graham Tait said the problems can't be laid at the door of previous governments and accused the council of "cavalier" use of funds, at a time when ratepayers have seen a 43 per cent rise in the precept from £20 to £64 (between 2021 to 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last financial year the council allocated £74,950 for Morton Lane, including £58,950 for professional fees, insurance, and utilities. This year £28,200 is allocated towards the building.

Mr Tait feels the money would have been better spent on attracting visitors to the town. The town council has spent £25,000 on events over three years.

He said: "I think they have been cavalier with Beverley funding. They've spent over £100,000 achieving absolutely nothing. They have nothing to show for it – I think that's indefensible."

Conservative Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart said: "The town hall fiasco is just another example of the (Lib Dems’) incompetence: buying a building they can't afford, with money they don't have to provide a facility no one needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email to Mr Tait Coun Healey insisted that the "reckless, unfunded" tax cuts under Liz Truss, which caused interest rates to spiral, affected the council's plans to borrow money towards the Morton Lane building after its purchase in 2022. He said the Lib Dems had stopped the previous plans to buy St Nicholas School, when the council was made up of Lib Dems, Labour and Independent councillors. The consultant’s report had cost around £20,000, he confirmed.

“The reality is the council can get the money back (for Morton Lane) by selling it. It will be of interest to developers, no doubt. We have to make the right decision which is in the interests of taxpayers. I don’t believe a public works loan at 5 per cent as opposed to 1 per cent makes it viable.”