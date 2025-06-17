Beverley: Downturn in economy blamed for decision to sell new town hall
Beverley Town Council bought the Morton Lane Baptist church, previously home to St John's Ambulance, in September 2022.
The aim was to refurbish the building as a civic headquarters, which would serve generations of Beverlonians to come.
But town councillor Denis Healy said economic conditions had “significantly deteriorated” and they wouldn’t committ to “unaffordable borrowing”.
Coun Healy, leader of the East Riding’s Lib Dem group, said: ““We are facing intense financial pressure from both directions.
“The economic instability triggered by the last Conservative government has been compounded by tight spending controls under the current Labour administration.
"Councils are being asked to do more with less, and we simply cannot afford to commit to further public borrowing in the current economic climate.”
The council built up its reserves over the years to buy a permanent base, after having to rent its offices.
The purchase price was not disclosed at the time, but the town council used funds from a pot worth around £350,000.
The building was originally built for shipyard workers in 1888. St John's Ambulance took it on in 1945 but it had been empty for five years, when the town council stepped in. It will be listed for sale in the coming weeks.