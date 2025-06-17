Beverley: Downturn in economy blamed for decision to sell new town hall

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:14 BST
The downturn in the economy is being blamed for a decision to sell a historic building intended as a new town hall for Beverley.

Beverley Town Council bought the Morton Lane Baptist church, previously home to St John's Ambulance, in September 2022.

Most Popular

The aim was to refurbish the building as a civic headquarters, which would serve generations of Beverlonians to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But town councillor Denis Healy said economic conditions had “significantly deteriorated” and they wouldn’t committ to “unaffordable borrowing”.

The building in Morton Lane was formerly a Scottish Baptist Church and it was home to St John'splaceholder image
The building in Morton Lane was formerly a Scottish Baptist Church and it was home to St John's

Coun Healy, leader of the East Riding’s Lib Dem group, said: ““We are facing intense financial pressure from both directions.

“The economic instability triggered by the last Conservative government has been compounded by tight spending controls under the current Labour administration.

"Councils are being asked to do more with less, and we simply cannot afford to commit to further public borrowing in the current economic climate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council built up its reserves over the years to buy a permanent base, after having to rent its offices.

The purchase price was not disclosed at the time, but the town council used funds from a pot worth around £350,000.

The building was originally built for shipyard workers in 1888. St John's Ambulance took it on in 1945 but it had been empty for five years, when the town council stepped in. It will be listed for sale in the coming weeks.

Related topics:East Riding
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice