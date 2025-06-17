The downturn in the economy is being blamed for a decision to sell a historic building intended as a new town hall for Beverley.

Beverley Town Council bought the Morton Lane Baptist church, previously home to St John's Ambulance, in September 2022.

The aim was to refurbish the building as a civic headquarters, which would serve generations of Beverlonians to come.

But town councillor Denis Healy said economic conditions had “significantly deteriorated” and they wouldn’t committ to “unaffordable borrowing”.

Coun Healy, leader of the East Riding’s Lib Dem group, said: ““We are facing intense financial pressure from both directions.

“The economic instability triggered by the last Conservative government has been compounded by tight spending controls under the current Labour administration.

"Councils are being asked to do more with less, and we simply cannot afford to commit to further public borrowing in the current economic climate.”

The council built up its reserves over the years to buy a permanent base, after having to rent its offices.

The purchase price was not disclosed at the time, but the town council used funds from a pot worth around £350,000.