Lib Dem councillors have complained that plans for the long-promised £11.2m South Beverley Bridleway Bridge have stalled "leaving families cut off and developers unaccountable".

Plans for the 3.5m wide bridge over the Hull to Scarborough line near Long Lane and Minster Way in Woodmansey, went out to consultation last year, with building expected to start this year.

However East Riding Council has now said they are trying to cut costs. Work on the bridge – which will replace a crossing at England Springs which was closed by Network Rail in 2022 - should start in Spring 2027.

The bridge is required in the Local Plan – the planning blueprint for the area – and will be paid for by East Riding Council, with contributions from the developers of surrounding estates.

It will reconnect southern Beverley estates such as Queens Court, Shepherd’s Rest and St John’s Fold with the town centre.

Councillor Tom Astell, who represents Minster and Woodmansey, accused the Conservative-run Cabinet of dragging its heels”. He said: “The designs are done. The route is agreed. The public support is there.

"But the Cabinet are dragging their heels and playing games with basic infrastructure.

"In the meantime, families are walking dangerous, indirect routes and developers are still telling buyers that the bridge is imminent — when the council hasn't even committed to building it.”

The bridleway at the England Springs level crossing nearby closed as an emergency in December 2022, after a spate of incidents including a fatality.

A council spokesperson said the project team had been asked to look at cutting the estimated £11.2m cost.

They added: “For the last few months, the team has been working with consultants and contractors to try to reduce the cost.

"We are now in the process of creating a revised design and a new consultation will take place.

“We will then prepare all the documentation necessary for submitting a planning application, which we hope to do before Christmas this year.