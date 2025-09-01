Beverley Police Station could relocate with historic building becoming a hotel

Beverley Police Station could relocate to the headquarters of East Riding Council and may become a hotel or other leisure facility, councillors have been told.

Humberside police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison announced a public online consultation over the move from New Walk to County Hall, less than a mile away.

He said he wanted to “create somewhere that is more visible and accessible for local people to visit”.

But leader of the Lib Dems on East Riding Council Denis Healey believes the move is a “done deal” and would see the police station go “somewhere completely inaccessible” to the general public inside the County Hall campus.

He said: “It’s in an office block behind a barrier that no one can get to or see. People can go to Beverley Police Station, if they can’t get in, there’s an intercom and they can get to speak to an officer.

“Residents I’ve spoken to about it are comforted by the fact that the police station exists, it’s a big building on a main thoroughfare. They see police officers coming and going and literally starting their beat walks there.”

Ward councillor Lib Dem Paul Smith, who sits on the police and crime panel, said he was “deeply concerned”, adding: “I fail to see at this point how it provides a more visible and customer friendly policing environment.”

Councillors were told at a briefing on August 29, attended by the PCC and a representative from Humberside Police Estates, that the last valuation estimated the police station to be worth £1.5m.

The entrance to County Hall via Register Square. Block D earmarked for the new police station would be in an office block to the right.

They were advised there was a “lot of interest” in the building and it could be developed into a hotel, or other type of leisure facility.

The historic listed building is adjacent to the Sessions House, a former courthouse constructed between 1804 and 1814, designed by Watson and Pritchett in a classical style, which was most recently a spa.

In response to questions, the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said the new police station will include its own front counter service for the public, which will not be reliant on entry via the council entrance.

They plan a reception with private interview rooms improving public accessibility. A statement said: “As people use the town centre they will be able to use the police station whilst shopping. it is also a 30 second walk from the main shopping precinct.

"Visible signage will be included to ensure those using the town centre can see where to find the new station. A site map is being produced which we can share in due course.”

The PCC’s office denied it was a "done deal” and said they’d “explored other town centre options and are still open to consideration of other alternatives” adding: "The consultation is genuinely to understand the needs of the community and inform decision making.”