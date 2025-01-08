Beyond Housing boss ‘incredibly proud’ as group invests £40m to improve green credentials of homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Housing is a social housing provider which provides homes and services to over 30,000 customers across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire. The company provides just over 15,000 homes, covering a footprint of over 400 square miles.

Earlier this week, the Beyond Housing released its 2023/24 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which revealed that 86 per cent of its housing stock has now achieved an energy efficiency rating of EPC C or above, an increase of 226 properties throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary Du Rose, chief executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress we are making towards our ESG commitments, delivering positive outcomes for our communities, customers, and the environment.

Ariel images showing upgrades to Beyond Housing's Church Lane North Regeneration project, an estate of 318 homes in the Grangetown area of Greater Eston, Redcar and Cleveland.

“In the last financial year, we invested more than £40 million in maintaining and improving our existing homes, alongside £40 million building new ones. We are on track to ensure all our homes have an EPC C rating by 2030, and we have begun rolling out lower emission vehicles as part of our carbon reduction efforts. However, we recognise there is more to do and remain committed to continuous improvement.”