Beyond Housing boss ‘incredibly proud’ as group invests £40m to improve green credentials of homes
Beyond Housing is a social housing provider which provides homes and services to over 30,000 customers across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire. The company provides just over 15,000 homes, covering a footprint of over 400 square miles.
Earlier this week, the Beyond Housing released its 2023/24 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which revealed that 86 per cent of its housing stock has now achieved an energy efficiency rating of EPC C or above, an increase of 226 properties throughout the year.
Rosemary Du Rose, chief executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress we are making towards our ESG commitments, delivering positive outcomes for our communities, customers, and the environment.
“In the last financial year, we invested more than £40 million in maintaining and improving our existing homes, alongside £40 million building new ones. We are on track to ensure all our homes have an EPC C rating by 2030, and we have begun rolling out lower emission vehicles as part of our carbon reduction efforts. However, we recognise there is more to do and remain committed to continuous improvement.”
During the period, the company also installed 'low-regret' measures to 245 properties, including low energy lighting, loft insulation, smart thermostats and thermostatic radiator valves to below 'C' rated properties.
