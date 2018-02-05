BIG FREEZE: Snow set to hit 'every part of UK' this week warn forecasters

As cold air takes hold across the UK, many parts will see snow through the week.

Cold air either from Northern Europe, as at present, or from Canada later on, will cover the UK this week, bringing low temperatures to all of the UK including Yorkshire.

With the low temperatures, further snow is likely in places, the next batch as a front moves eastwards, bumping into the cold air and leading to some mostly light snowfalls on Tuesday morning, according to the Met Office.

As the front continues to move away a mix of sunshine and showers will move in to northern and western areas, with the showers falling as a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Rain is more likely near coasts but a few centimetres of snow in some inland parts is possible. Tuesday night sees the risk of ice on untreated surfaces. Yellow severe weather warnings are in place for snow and ice in large parts of the UK.

Last week heavy snow forced the closure of a West Yorkshire motorway in both directions

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “We’re in for a cold week ahead with freezing conditions overnight and a little snow for many parts of the UK at some point. On Tuesday night we could see temperatures as low as -11°C. There are a number of national severe weather warnings in place and we would urge everyone to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Dr Angie Bone, of Public Health England’s Extreme Events team, said: “In events like this it’s possible that some people who are not in the best of health will stay at home, rather than risk venturing out in cold and icy conditions, and this can lead to feeling more isolated than usual.

“That’s why as this colder period continues we should all check in on those we know, whether they’re friends, family or neighbours, who may be at risk, and offer to lend a helping hand. Do they need shopping or a prescription collecting? Can they get to GP or hospital appointments? Do they just need some company?

“It can be all too easy for those of us who are fit and well and able to cope with the cold - but it’s really important to remember that it can leave some people feeling a bit cut off.”