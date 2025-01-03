Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their adventures will be the focus of a new radio play commissioned by BBC Radio Leeds as part of the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations.

Bilal and Ted’s Bradfordian Adventure sees the school boys and best friends go on a voyage of discovery to find out why their home has been given that title.

They come across a statue of JB Priestley, Bradford’s famous playwright, and on touching the sculpture are catapulted into the past.

Armaan Ali

The pair end up in 19th century Haworth, where they team up with writer Emily Bronte, who then guides them on their time-travelling journey.

En route, the unlikely trio will see cultural highlights of Bradford through the years and meet prominent figures from the city’s illustrious past.

The play is written by Keighley-born, Bradford-based playwright Nick Ahad, who has cast local actors to star in the play.

He says this ensures Bradford’s grassroots creative talent is at the heart of the production and champions the “cultural powerhouse” of Bradford.

Playwright Nick, also an arts journalist who contributes to The Yorkshire Post, said: “Bilal and Ted’s Bradfordian Adventure is my love letter to the place that made me the writer I am today, but also a way to prove to us Bradfordians and to everyone else that we absolutely are the cultural powerhouse some of us know we are.”

Local actors include Solomon Gordon and Armaan Ali who star as the play’s two main protagonists, Bilal and Ted. They both live in Bradford and were recruited from local community theatre groups.

They join a cast of experienced actors, including Emmerdale stars Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt, Deborah McAndrew and BBC New Comedy Awards semi-finalist, Seeta Wrightson.

On being part of the project, Solomon said: “I’m nervous! But also really excited.

Solomon Gordon

"This is just a fun story. It's really beautiful, and showcases two kids as characters that ultimately find that they love their city."

Armaan said: “I’ve never done a radio play before and it's such a big opportunity for myself. So I just had to jump at the chance to get to do it.”

But it wasn’t just the opportunity of working with the BBC that drove them to take part; it is also a massive love of their home city and a chance to make its residents proud.

Armaan added: “What's special about Bradford is the people. Honestly, the people are just the loveliest, the kindest people you'llll ever meet. And the community is just wonderful.”

Solomon, meanwhile, says that “Bradford is like a warm hug in a sense. It's home. With the city’s old architecture, it’s like you’re stepping into the past. And we’ve had some major Hollywood blockbusters filmed in the city in the past. It’s rich with history, and that makes me proud.”

On writing a play about the city, Nick added: “It’s a wonderful place, with a deep and rich artistic history, which Bilal and Ted realise when they go on their journey in a story that tells of Bradford’s past, present, and future. It’s been a joy to write this piece and I’m really excited to share it with audiences as we launch ourselves into a spectacular 2025.”

The title is a nod to the 1989 movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Katrina Bunker, BBC head of Yorkshire, said the show “makes the point that culture is about much more than the books we read, the music we hear, the food we eat but, it’s about the people who make a place unique. It’s a really lovely listen and a great way to kick off this exciting year for Bradford on the BBC.”