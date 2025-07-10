Zac Burnley's prize is worth nearly £140,000 | BOTB

A Bradford warehouse worker and new dad has bagged the ultimate prize in a dream car competition—an £89k BMW and £50k in cash.

A new dad from Bradford has just had his life changed by winning a prize worth £139,000 on a spot the ball competition.

Zak Burnley won an £89,000 BMW M3 Touring in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition, and the car was delivered with a briefcase containing £50,000 in the boot.

The 30-year-old warehouse operative was at home when BOTB presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight turned up to deliver the incredible news – a moment he initially mistook for a parcel drop-off.

He said: “I thought it was the Amazon delivery driver. Then I opened the door and was gobsmacked.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever won anything this big, so I’m buzzing.”

Zac already has plans of how to put the money to good use | BOTB

The BMW M3 Touring is a high-performance powerhouse, boasting a 3.0-litre i6 twin-turbo engine, 523bhp and a top speed of 155mph.

“The new car ticks all the right boxes,” Zak said. “It’s family-friendly, but also perfect for having a bit of fun in.

"I’ve currently got a BMW and just love driving them – I played for this one as I thought it was a beautiful looking car.”

After being shown the £50,000 cash his girlfriend Gabrielle, who was carrying their daughter, burst into tears.

She said: He's been going to work and working so hard, he deserves this so much.

"We’ll be able to live so much more comfortably now".

Zak explained the winnings will go towards a much-needed family holiday and will help make special occasions like Christmas extra memorable.

He also plans to sell his current BMW to upgrade Gabrielle’s car.

Gabrielle is also a regular BOTB player, and the pair often compare their entries each week to see who came closest.

Christian said: “Zak’s reaction was brilliant – completely speechless at first! The BMW M3 Touring is a stunning, powerful car and a real driver’s dream. I’m thrilled for him.”

Co-presenter Katie added: “It’s such a joy to deliver this kind of news – especially to someone like Zak who’s been playing for a while and just welcomed a new baby. What a time to win!”

