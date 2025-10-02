Howden decking installer ‘totally shocked’ after winning £60,000 BMW M5 in 7p draw
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A decking installer from Yorkshire has won his dream car - a £60,000 BMW M5 after taking part in a 7p prize draw.
Robert Mason, who works for a safety decking company in Howden, rocked up to work in his 18-year-old van, not realising his colleagues were keeping a secret.
Because a film crew was about to arrive from the online prize draw firm BOTB to hand him the keys to a shiny purple BMW - which they parked right next to his Vauxhall Astra.
"I'm a bit shocked to tell you the truth", said a rather dumbstruck Robert, as BOTB's presenter Christian Williams landed the surprise on him, in front of all his workmates.
He went on to tell Christian that he played for the BMW M5 Competition because he had "always liked them".
"I didn't think I'd win", he confessed. "But it was seven pence."
"I bought 50 tickets, I think it came to three pounds something. I'm absolutely shocked. Totally shocked. I'm blown away, I really am."
Robert's win was one of several prize draws BOTB carries out every week, and prizes include cash, holidays, dream cars, and even a house.
This month's big prize is a £830,000 dream home in Essex, which can be won for £1. There's also a draw running for a Porsche 911 Convertible, with tickets costing just seven pence.
To find out more about the competitions and draws, or to buy a ticket, click here.
After trying out Zesty Paws with our own dogs, we can see why they’re getting so much love. The soft chews smell great (our two practically beg for them) 🐶, and they’re packed with targeted ingredients for joint support, shiny coats ✨ or calmer behaviour 💤. No messy powders or hidden pills – just a tasty daily treat that actually works.
Zesty Paws is offering 15% off its full supplement range until the end of October 🎉.
Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz.
The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose.