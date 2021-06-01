Enquiries remain ongoing this evening after police and partner agencies were called to reports of a boy in distress in the water in Brighouse.
Police and partner agencies were called to at 2.38pm on Tuesday June 1 to reports a child who had been playing with friends had got into difficulties in water at the River Calder.
An urgent search was conducted by specialist fire service colleagues and police. Tragically, the body of a 13-year- boy was recovered.
Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker, District Commander of Calderdale Police, said: “We are continuing our enquiries with partners.
"Whilst investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life.
“Specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family at this devastating time, and our thoughts are with them.
“I would ask anyone who saw what happened and who may have not yet spoken with authorities, to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 989 of June 1st.”