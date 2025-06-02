Booths: Tesco set to step in as Northern supermarket chain announces closure of Ripon site
The company said that its choice to close the store had been made after it struggled with “significantly” increased operating costs.
Booths confirmed that it had now begun a consultation process with its staff at the Ripon store relating to a transfer of the property lease to Tesco, and it anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to Tesco during the process.
The company added that it had no further information on timescales relating to the closure.
A spokesperson for Booths said: “Since opening in 2009 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Ripon, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model.
“Closing any store is a very difficult decision however we are working to protect all jobs in this process. Booths would like to thank all colleagues and customers for their support since the store opened over 16 years ago. We would also like to provide some reassurance that we have no current plans to exit any of our other stores.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.