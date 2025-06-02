Booths: Tesco set to step in as Northern supermarket chain announces closure of Ripon site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said that its choice to close the store had been made after it struggled with “significantly” increased operating costs.

Booths confirmed that it had now begun a consultation process with its staff at the Ripon store relating to a transfer of the property lease to Tesco, and it anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to Tesco during the process.

The company added that it had no further information on timescales relating to the closure.

Booths has announced that it is closing its site in Ripon. Photo: Google Street View.

A spokesperson for Booths said: “Since opening in 2009 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Ripon, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model.