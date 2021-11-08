Boy, 4, left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Bradford

Emergency services were called to Thornhill Place, Bradford at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon (November 7), when it is reported that a four-year-old boy ran across the road and was struck by a vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa.
The young boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and his condition described as life-threatening.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage regarding this incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 13210573654.
