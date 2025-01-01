Bradford-based Mansfield Pollard on track for growth plan
For the year ended July 31 2024, the Bradford-based manufacturer and specialist provider of industrial air handling units, acoustic control products and data centre cooling services saw turnover rise in line with expectations by 20 per cent year-on-year to £24m.
Underlying net profit also increased by the same margin to £2.02m.
A spokesman said: “Based on current forecasts, Mansfield Pollard expects revenue performance over the next two financial years to continue positively, boosted by a strong pipeline of new and existing customer opportunities, with a number of new data centre and healthcare projects continuing to be rolled out.”
The business is on track to meet its £50m turnover target by the end of 2026, as set out in its five-year business plan.
A spokesman said: “The increased turnover comes as the business made significant strategic investments, including more than doubling the available manufacturing space to a total of 321,000 sq ft with a move to a single site, and the purchase of industry leading machinery which has improved production times.
“Alongside the new manufacturing facility, the business has also invested in a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq ft bespoke office space which also opened during the period, enabling senior leadership functions to come together for the first time.
“The new space also includes the latest in employee wellbeing innovations for use by employees, including nap rooms, collaboration spaces and a free-to-use gym.”
Chief executive officer Lou Ellis-Frankland said: “For more than 150 years Mansfield Pollard has transformed thousands of working environments across the air management space, controlling temperature, removing pollutants and limiting noise across all working environments.
“We are proud of our strong Yorkshire heritage and are looking forward optimistically as we continue to lead the field as an innovative British manufacturer.
“We have a loyal team and the board are passionate about making sure Mansfield Pollard is not only a great place to work but that our people are at the heart of everything we do.”
“This means investing not only in our spaces but in our culture and ensuring we are offering our people industry leading physical and mental health benefits.
“This includes encouraging all team members to develop their own wellbeing action plans, so they feel supported in managing their health and welfare.”
