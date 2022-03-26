Bradford City 0 Newport County 0 - player ratings

The home players were applauded off despite recording a seventh straight Valley Parade match without a victory.

Alex Bass – made a decent save from Cameron Norman but reassuringly under-worked 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MADE A DIFFERENCE: Dion Pereira beats two defenders in the corner

Luke Hendrie – got into some good positions but Bradford needed better delivery with their starting formation so dependent on the full-backs for service 6

Yann Songo’o – some excellent defending early on, less busy as the match progressed 7

Paudie O'Connor – booked for his part in some second-half handbags 6

Matty Foulds – did not get forward enough in the first half, did not deliver enough in the second 6

Gareth Evans – ticked things over in midfield but the Bantams needed a bit more at times 6

Elliot Watt – caught in possession once but that apart showed quality on the ball 7

Callum Cooke – unable to make the most of his interchanges with the other attacking players 6

Alex Gilliead – a lively presence pushed deeper as the game went on but he could not conjure the much-needed goal 7

Jamie Walker – made some good runs from deep in the first half without taking his chances when he got there, less prominent in the second 7

Andy Cook – a bull of a centre-forward, he gave Bradford another option 8

Substitutes:

Charles Vernam (for Cooke, 60) – provided important width and a does of ingenuity 6

Dion Pereira (for Evans, 60) – had he been on from the start rather than half an hour, he would have walked the man of the match award 7

Caolan Lavery (for Walker, 78) – unable to have much impact in his short time on the field 6