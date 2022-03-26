Bradford City 0 Newport County 0 - player ratings

The home players were applauded off despite recording a seventh straight Valley Parade match without a victory.
Alex Bass – made a decent save from Cameron Norman but reassuringly under-worked 7
Luke Hendrie – got into some good positions but Bradford needed better delivery with their starting formation so dependent on the full-backs for service 6
Yann Songo’o – some excellent defending early on, less busy as the match progressed 7
Paudie O'Connor – booked for his part in some second-half handbags 6
Matty Foulds – did not get forward enough in the first half, did not deliver enough in the second 6
Gareth Evans – ticked things over in midfield but the Bantams needed a bit more at times 6
Elliot Watt – caught in possession once but that apart showed quality on the ball 7
Callum Cooke – unable to make the most of his interchanges with the other attacking players 6
Alex Gilliead – a lively presence pushed deeper as the game went on but he could not conjure the much-needed goal 7
Jamie Walker – made some good runs from deep in the first half without taking his chances when he got there, less prominent in the second 7
Andy Cook – a bull of a centre-forward, he gave Bradford another option 8
Substitutes:
Charles Vernam (for Cooke, 60) – provided important width and a does of ingenuity 6
Dion Pereira (for Evans, 60) – had he been on from the start rather than half an hour, he would have walked the man of the match award 7
Caolan Lavery (for Walker, 78) – unable to have much impact in his short time on the field 6
Not used: O'Donnell, Kelleher, Sutton, Delfouneso.